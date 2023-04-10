‘PLAY’time is over: Katy Perry announces Las Vegas residency will end in November

Christine Hahn/Resorts World Las Vegas/Concerts West/AEG Presents

Looks like Katy Perry won’t be extending her Las Vegas residency after all.

When she played her 50th performance of PLAY over the weekend at Resorts World, Katy told the crowd that she was “halfway-ish” through the run. Since there were only 20 shows on the schedule, it seemed she was hinting that she’d extend the show into next year. However, that’s not the case.

Katy has just announced the 10 final performances, which will run from October 4 through November 4. Tickets go on sale April 14 at 10 a.m. PST. In a statement, she says, “It’s bittersweet to announce the FINAL 10 shows of PLAY ever, but I am so excited to continue bringing this larger than life spectacle through my last date on November 4.”

Since the show debuted in December 2021, it’s been a big hit, winning the Best Strip Headliner title from Best of Las Vegas last year.

The dates going on sale are:

October: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 31

November: 1, 3, 4

