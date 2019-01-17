Credit: YouTube

Playing on a Loop Down in Africa~Toto’s “Africa”

It’s going to take a lot to take Toto’s 1982 smash hit “Africa” away from a mystery spot somewhere in the Namibian Desert.

The BBC is reporting that Namibian artist Max Siendentopf has set up a solar powered sound system “somewhere” in the coastal Namibian desert.

Siedentopf says the solar batteries will keep Toto going for all eternity.”

“[I] wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit ‘Africa’ in Africa,” the 27-year-old artist told the BBC. “Some [Namibians] love it and some say it’s probably the worst sound installation ever. I think that’s a great compliment.”

Six speakers are set up to an MP3 player in the undisclosed location.

That’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do to find it.

While Toto blesses “the rains down in Africa,” the desert location rarely sees precipitation.

 

