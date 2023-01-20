Planters In Search of ‘NUTMobile’ Drivers

ChicagoPhotographer|BigStock

Are you nutty enough to partake in the nuttiest adventure of your life?

Planters, the iconic nut brand is looking for adventurous college graduates for a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity, driving Mr. Peanut across the country in the iconic NUTmobile.

Post-college road trips are almost a rite of passage for millions of graduates and now there’s a chance for an iconic trip to get even nuttier when you apply to drive the NUTmobile, a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels from coast to coast.

This is not just a chance at experiencing the open road — just you the fresh air, the humming of the engine of the NUTmobile — it’s a chance to have the coolest job that puts your college degree to good use.

The full-time paid position is a one-year job opportunity starting from June 2023 through June 2024.

All the details here!

In order to apply, all you gotta do is visit BeAPeanutter.com for more details.

