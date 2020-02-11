Pizza Hut Has A New Crust That Features Mini Mozzarella Sticks Baked Into It.

If you’re NOT counting calories and are looking for a little twist to your pizza.

My arteries are currently hardening while typing this but I’m not gonna lie…it’s kinda tempting!

The Mozzarella Poppers Pizza is a limited-time pie will feature 16 mozzarella-stuffed, perfectly seasoned squares baked into the crust, as well as sauce made with a combination of garlic, onion, parmesan, Italian seasonings, parsley, basil, oregano, and mozzarella cheese (duh). It will also come with a side of classic marinara sauce for dipping.

Find the Pizza Hut closest to you HERE.