All I want for Christmas…is to AVOID these things at all cost!

From the twisted minds at Archie McPhee’s, the people who brought the world macaroni and cheese candy canes last year, comes a new, somehow even more unnatural offering: pizza candy canes. Available in a set of six for just $6 (a steal!), this red- and yellow-striped confection is perfect for the pizza freak, or prank victim on your holiday shopping list this year.