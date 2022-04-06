Pizza Eggs Tik Tok Style

taya1|BigStock

Pizza and eggs are colliding in an unexpected way on TikTok.

Creative foodies have been combining the two together long enough that the hashtag #pizzaeggs has trended enough to rack up more than 1.9 million views on the video-sharing app.

Some of the viral recipe videos on the app stick to eggs and popular pizza toppings like a traditional omelet while others involve actual leftover pizza slices and scrambled eggs.

Content creator Elyse Myers, who has the highest viewed pizza eggs video on TikTok so far, makes her recipe with butter, pre-cooked chicken, pepperoni slices, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, eggs and cheese.

“This was an original recipe that came from me trying to eat up all the leftovers in the fridge, “It kind of evolved over time and then we just ate it so much, we gave it the name ‘pizza eggs.’”

She added, “The taste is kind of like eating a spicy sausage, egg and cheese scramble.”

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069