Pizza Dogs

Would you like a rescue dog with your pizza?

A New York pizza and wing shop sure hopes so—and their novel approach to animal

adoption has already led to one pup finding a forever home.

The Just Pizza & Wing Co. franchise in Amherst, New York,

is attaching pictures of adoptable dogs from the local animal shelter to its pizza boxes.

The idea came after franchise owner Mary Alloy began volunteering with the

Niagara Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

An SPCA event coordinator, Kimberly LaRussa, texted Alloy one night with the suggestion

to put the dogs’ pictures on the pizza boxes.

