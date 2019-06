A police officer trying to pin down a pit bull in a Texas neighborhood got a bit of a lesson in “animals are often times smarter than the hooomans”. Ha, ha, ha.

I LOVE the fact he keyed the police radio mic while he was chompin’ away at the beef jerky. Just to add insult to injury. “Nom, nom, nom… dis snack tasty! Thanks hoooman.”

Seriously though… police officers have to deal with so much when they strap that badge on every day. Thanks for being such a good sport officer.