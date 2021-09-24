Pink’s husband thanks her for taking “amazing care” of him during back surgery recovery

Andrew Macpherson Â© 2021 Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Pink‘s husband Carey Hart is on the mend — partly thanks to Pink’s tender loving care.

Carey, a motocross racer and motorcyclist, had to undergo “lower spine disc replacement” surgery, as he described it. On Instagram, he posted a photo of himself in his hospital bed holding a blue stuffed sloth and wrote, “Can’t wait to come back stronger than ever, and kick a** on my dirtbike in 2022. And my son Jameson had mama bring this sloth to keep me company while in the hospital.”

“And a special thank you, to my amazing wife/nurse who has taken amazing care of me through all of this,” he added, in a shout-out to his wife. “I love you baby.”

Carey followed up with another photo of himself back at home post surgery, noting that he’ll have to return to the hospital in two weeks to get a disc replaced in his neck. The good news, he claims, is that as a result of the back surgery, he’s now three-quarters of an inch taller.

“Hopefully the neck will get me to 5’11,” he joked.

Of course, turnabout is fair play: In Pink’s Amazon documentary All I Know So Far, Carey is seen being extremely supportive of the singer as she tours Europe with their kids.

