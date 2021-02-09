Pink's daughter Willow shows off her tremendous singing talent on TikTok

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pink‘s nine-year-old daughter Willow Sage has definitely inherited her mother’s singing talent. Willow, who first demonstrated her vocal chops on The Disney Holiday Singalong when performing “The Christmas Song” with her mom, is now taking over TikTok.

The “Perfect” singer, who just joined the video sharing app, proudly showed off more of her daughter’s singing on Monday. Willow also seems to have inherited her mom’s songwriting skills, as she performed what appears to be an original piece of hers.

Titled “Cover Me in Sunshine,” the nine-year-old belts out the lyrics, “Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times / Tell me that the world’s been spinning since the beginning / And everything’ll be alright / Just cover me in sunshine!”

Willow, satisfied with her take, claps her hands together and snaps her fingers at the camera as she announces, “Okay!”

Pink, who recorded the impromptu performance, immediately breaks out into laughter and flips the camera toward her so she can jokingly repeat what her daughter said.

Of course, the 41-year-old Grammy winner couldn’t be prouder of her daughter’s talent, as this was the first video she chose to post to her new TikTok account.

Here’s hoping Pink shares more songs from her kids in the future.

Pink is also mom to four-year-old Jameson, whom she shares with her husband of 14 years, Carey Hart.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.