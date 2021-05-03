Pink was so sick from COVID last year that she “rewrote [her] will”

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Pretty early into the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Pink shared that she and her son Jameson had both contracted the virus, later noting that it was “the scariest thing I’ve ever ever been through in my whole life.” But now, Pink’s revealing that she was so sick that she was convinced the end was near.

Speaking on the U.K.’s Heart Radio, Pink admits, “This is going to sound crazy, but we had COVID last year, very early in March and it was really, really bad and I rewrote my will.”

She continued, “I called my best friend, and I said — because Jameson and I were really sick, and [my husband] Carey and [daughter] Willow weren’t — so, y’know, at the point where I thought it was over for us, I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her.'”

Thankfully, it never came to that, but Pink says thinking about what she would tell Willow if she had had to have that conversation led to her writing her new single, “All I Know So Far,” due out on Friday.

All I Know So Far is also the name of Pink’s upcoming Amazon Prime documentary, which debuts later this month. Pink says her fans will finally get to see “all the things they’ve always wanted to see,” in terms of behind-the-scenes stuff, while people who aren’t fans may just enjoy seeing that pop stars are also parents, bosses and, most importantly, human beings.

