Pink unveils summer tour, asks Brandi Carlile to be her opener

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Pink is ready to dance her way into an all-new music era. Not only did she release a new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” earlier this month, she revealed on Monday she’s heading out on tour.

“You’re up North America! See you next year,” the hitmaker announced on Instagram. Pink’s Summer Carnival kicks off July 24 in Toronto.

Pink will perform nearly two dozen dates and hit major cities, such as Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Boston, Minneapolis and more. The 21-date trek wraps October 9 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The singer also revealed her tour openers and took to Instagram to share the unique way she asked singer Brandi Carlile to join her on the road. The video was taken during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where the duo helped induct Dolly Parton by performing “Coat of Many Colors.”

In the clip, Pink sits next to Brandi on a couch and pretends to take an “important” phone call, but Brandi’s phone soon starts ringing. Pink then sheepishly explains, “I was really afraid to ask you this question to your face… Will you come on tour with me?”

“F*** yeah,” Brandi enthusiastically responds. “Are we doing this?” The video ends with the two high-fiving.

Aside from Brandi, Pink will also welcome Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo as special guests on certain dates. Questlove and DJ Kid Cut Up will also be on hand to assist.

Tickets for Pink’s Summer Carnival go on sale November 21 at 10 a.m. local time on her official website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.