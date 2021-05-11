Pink to release her duet with British singer Rag’n’Bone Man as a charity single

Andrew MacPherson

Today at the BRIT Awards — the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys — Pink will make an appearance via satellite, duetting with British star Rag’n’Bone Man on their collaboration “Anywhere Away from Here.” But it turns out there will be a charity component to the performance.

According to The List, Pink and Rag’n’Bone Man — born Rory Graham — will sing their duet with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir, which is made up of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals in the U.K.’s National Health Service. The performance will be released as a charity single to raise money for a variety of NHS charities.

The Choir has topped the U.K. charts in the past, and last year, they joined Justin Bieber on a rendition of “Holy.”

You can watch The BRITS — featuring The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and, reportedly, Elton John — streaming on YouTube starting at 3 p.m. ET today. Taylor Swift is also receiving the BRITs Global Icon award during the ceremony.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.