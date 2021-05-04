Pink to receive ICON Award at ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

Andrew MacPherson

Pink will receive the prestigious ICON Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards

The award is presented each year to an artist who’s “achieved excellence on the Billboard charts” and “made an indelible mark on music itself.” Of course, Pink ticks both of those boxes. Overall, she’s been on the charts for 22 years and has racked up 33 Hot 100 hits, including 15 top 10s and four number ones.

Pink has also scored eight top-10 albums on the Billboard 200, and was the publication’s Woman of the Year in 2013.

As for that “indelible mark,” Pink’s Beautiful Trauma tour was the highest-grossing tour by a woman in the 2010s and the second-highest-grossing tour by a woman in Billboard Boxscore history. Pink received the publication’s Legend of Live and Tour of the Year Awards in 2019.

“As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world,” Pink says in a statement, reacting to the honor. “Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom!”

“I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder,” she added. “It’s a true ‘pinch me’ moment and I feel humbled and blessed.”

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Nick Jonas, air May 23 on NBC. Pink’s Amazon Prime documentary, Pink: All I Know So Far, streams on May 21.

