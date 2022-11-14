Pink to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John; Stevie Wonder to salute Lionel Richie at American Music Awards

dick clark productions/ABC

Some special performances have been added to the lineup of the 2022 American Music Awards, which air live on ABC this Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Stevie Wonder will take the stage to pay tribute to his pal Lionel Richie, who’s getting this year’s Icon Award; Charlie Puth and R&B star Ari Lennox will join him.

In addition, Pink, who’s already set to open the show with her new song “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” will return to the stage to salute 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John, who lost her battle with breast cancer earlier this year.

Previously announced performers include Carrie Underwood and Imagine Dragons.

The American Awards, hosted by Wayne Brady, will stream the next day on Hulu. Fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter in all award categories.

