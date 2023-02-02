Pink teams up with global stadiums to reveal ‘TRUSTFALL’ ﻿track list, collab with The Lumineers

Sony Music

Pink made it a global effort to reveal the track list for her new album, TRUSTFALL, with various venues revealing one song title.

The worldwide effort kicked off Wednesday, with international stadiums and arenas crafting unique billboards to reveal a new song off the upcoming album.

For example, Madison Square Garden revealed there’s a song called “When I Get There,” while Paris’ La Défense Arena put up a billboard showing a song named “Turbulence.” The Parisian venue also noted that track is one of the final songs to appear on the album.

Other track name reveals included the song “Runaway,” which was featured on billboards outside of two Canadian facilities — Rogers Arena in Vancouver and Montreal’s Centre Bell — as well as the songs “Last Call” outside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, “Hate Me” via KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, “Lost Cause,” courtesy of T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and “Feel Something” from Denver, Colorado’s Ball Arena.

A few of these billboards confirmed collaborations, such as Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, revealing the track “Long Way To Go” will feature “Ho Hey” singers The Lumineers.

Another collab announcement came from the Bolton Wanderers Football Club in Bolton, England, which announced the track “Kids In Love” will feature the band First Aid Kit.

Pink, who previously released the album’s title track and the anthem “Never Not Gonna Dance Again,” shared each announcement to her Instagram Story.

It is possible more track reveals will come; the album consists of 13 tracks, meaning there are more titles left to be unveiled. In addition, the order in which these tracks appear remains unknown.

Pink’s new album, TRUSTFALL, arrives February 17.

