Pink shares touching video dancing with her mother

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Pink recently shared a video of her with her mom that she says encapsulates “just joy.”

The Grammy-winning artist posted the sweet clip of the two dancing together on Sunday.

“My mama. 75. Jitter bug champion,” she wrote in text overlaid in the video. “She told me I’m the only one left that she knows that can dance with her.”

“Happiness and heartbreak all in one statement,” she added. In the video’s caption she wrote, “Just joy.”

Many of the singer’s friends and fans took to the comments to share stories about their own mothers.

A love of dancing seems to run in the family: Pink’s daughter, Willow, was recently seen showing off her talents onstage in a recent Instagram video posted by Pink’s husband, Carey Hart.

“I’m so proud of the lil woman that willow is becoming!!!! She has been bitten by the theater bug, and she is killing it!!!” Hart wrote in the caption of that post.

