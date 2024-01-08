Pink salutes husband on 18th wedding anniversary: “I love you and I love us”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Pink and her husband Carey Hart celebrated 18 years of marriage on January 7, and Pink marked the milestone by reflecting on how their love has triumphed despite the many ups and downs of their relationship.

Posting a slideshow of photos of her and Carey through the years, Pink wrote, “Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest.”

“When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust,” she continued. “It’s f****** hard. But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five.”

“I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock,” Pink concluded. “The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you and I love us.”

For his part, Carey wrote, “In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together … There is no one else on this planet I’d rather do it with than you.”

He added, “22 years in each others’ lives and I’m looking forward to the next 22. As long as you don’t kill me first.”

