Pink releasing new single & live companion album to Amazon documentary ‘Pink: All I Know So Far’

Pink is giving us some new music to go along with her upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary Pink: All I Know So Far.

On May 7, she’ll release the new song “All I Know So Far,” which she co-wrote with the same guys who did the music for La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen. Pink and her daughter, Willow, previously appeared on the 2018 album The Greatest Showman: Reimagined.

A live album, All I Know So Far: Setlist will follow on May 21. It’ll feature live recordings from Pink’s Beautiful Trauma world tour, as well as her collaboration with Willow, “Cover Me In Sunshine.” It’ll also feature the memorable speech Pink made when she accepted the MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award.

But wait: There’s more. Pink is also releasing the All I Know So Far Limited Edition Zine Set, featuring never-before-seen photographs from the tour. You can pre-order a package with the zine and the album now.

Pink: All I Know So Far will stream globally starting on May 21 on Prime Video. It’ll detail Pink juggling her life as a mom and wife with her job as a pop superstar and boss. It’s directed by Michael Gracey, who, not coincidentally, directed The Greatest Showman.

Here’s the All I Know So Far: Setlist track list:

“Just Like A Pill“ (Live)

“Who Knew” (Live)

“Funhouse/Just a Girl” (Live)

“River” (Live)

“Just Give Me a Reason” feat. Nate Ruess (Live)

“Time After Time” (Live)

“Walk Me Home” (Live)

“I Am Here” (Live)

“F**kin’ Perfect” (Live)

MTV Video Vanguard Award Speech

Cash Cash Remix intro/”What About Us” (Live)

“Cover Me in Sunshine”

“All I Know So Far”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Live)

“We Are the Champions” (Live)

“So What” (Live)

