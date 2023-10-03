Pink on competition with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé: “We can all win at the same time”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

While Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have grabbed most of the headlines for their stadium tours over the past few months, Pink‘s stadium tour has put her right there with them on Pollstar‘s list of the Top 10 highest-grossing artists this year But don’t mention the word “competition” to her: For her, it’s a win-win situation.

Speaking to Pollstar, Pink says, “I do get the competition question a bunch, and I don’t think any one of us women feels that way, because I think all of us have been around long enough to realize that we can all win at the same time.”

“It feels pretty good to be among this group of women. And how could a person that sells two million tickets ever complain about anything?” she laughs.

“It feels like women are dominating in a way that maybe I haven’t been around for,” Pink adds, referring to years past when the likes of Cher, Tina Turner, Bette Midler and Janet Jackson were raking it in.

“But I also see a lot more men in the audience, older men as well, that are for the first time kind of really open and curious and supportive about this female power,” she points out. “At first it was very confusing, but now I’m diggin’ it.”

As far as her current tour goes, Pink says she’s going to “ride this thing ‘til the wheels come off,” because she knows her concerts serve a higher purpose than just entertainment.

“It is an escape from the everyday bulls***,” she explains. “We’re walking around with this low-level trauma. We get together in this building and we f****** let it go and we feel it, we grieve it, we embrace it and we celebrate it. It’s freaking alchemy. It’s beautiful.”

