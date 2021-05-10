Pink launches “PINKSPlaybacks” archival audio and video site

Andrew MacPherson

Pink has launched a new platform for fans to enjoy some archival audio and video content

Called PINKSPlaybacks, you can access it from the digital streaming service of your choice and watch starting today. The content will roll out over the rest of the month at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET on each scheduled date.

“Join me on the virtual road as we relive some epic moments (thanks to you!) Pick some dates, grab a bottle of wine and sing your heart out,” Pink wrote.

Today’s launch is a special event marking the 20th anniversary of Pink’s breakthrough album M!ssundaztood, which was released in November 2001. Here’s the rest of the schedule:

5/12: The Truth About Love Tour: Live from Melbourne concert film from 2014

5/14: 15 Years of I‘m Not Dead, Pink’s 2006 album

5/21: All I Know So Far: Setlist, the soundtrack of Pink’s new Amazon documentary. This event will get an additional playback at 10 p.m. ET.

5/24 and 5/26: All I Know So Far: Setlist

