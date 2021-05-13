Pink jokes that her BFF Ellen DeGeneres leaving her talk show is a “Jedi mind (bleep)”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Pink and Ellen DeGeneres are good buddies — not only does she frequently appear on Ellen’s show, but she also did its theme song, and has sung at Ellen’s birthday parties. So of course, Ellen wanted Pink on the show Thursday when she made the announcement that she’s ending it after this coming season.

“I am so happy for you. I’m proud for you. I am excited for you. I think it’s a brave choice. And I’m also heartbroken,” Pink told Ellen on today’s episode. “‘Cause you’re my favorite! This is my favorite place.”

“I know everyone’s heartbroken. But we’re also so happy!,” Pink continued. “It’s this simultaneous Jedi mind f**k.” Of course, that last word was bleeped out.

“Sorry, daytime,” Pink apologized after she swore, and then laughed, “But it doesn’t matter now!”

“No, it doesn’t!” agreed Ellen as the audience continued to laugh. “All season long, I’m gonna go f**k, f**k, f**k! Next season is a f**kin’ great season!” as the show’s censor went crazy bleeping her.

Pink also discussed the fact that she’s receiving the Billboard Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23, and she’s the youngest recipient ever of that honor.

“When they told me that, I was like, ‘Oh, O.K., I’m getting the old lady award!’ They’re ready for me to just go now,” Pink joked. “But then I was like, ‘Y’know what? It’s kinda cool. It’s more than kinda cool. It’s amazing and it’s an honor and it’s a total…like, it’s the longest fluke in history.”

“Your career?” Ellen asked.

“Yes!” Pink replied.

