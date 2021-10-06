Pink is selling her Malibu mansion — just four months after buying it

Andrew MacPherson

All we know so far is that Pink evidently has fallen out of love with her latest real estate acquisition. The New York Post reports that the Grammy winner has put her Malibu mansion up for sale for $15 million — even though she just bought it in June for $13.7 million.

Why the fast sale? It’s unclear. The Post notes that this doesn’t seem to be a case of Pink “flipping” the house, since she apparently hasn’t made any renovations, and once the sale goes through — assuming it sells for what she’s asking — she’ll make a profit of less than six percent.

The beachfront mansion, which belonged to Barry Manilow until 2012, has 180-degree ocean views, front and back porches, a guest house, a courtyard with a built-in barbecue and spa.

In any case, it seems it’s a problem with the property, and not the area itself: According to the real estate website Dirt, that Pink once owned $12.5 Malibu mansion, and then rented another one for $65,000 a month.

