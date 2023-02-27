Pink is “disappointed” people keep pitting her against other women

ABC Audio

Looks like the headlines Pink made for referring to her long-ago feud with Christina Aguilera really bothered her.

To recap: When Pink was asked to rank her videos for Buzzfeed UK, she put the clip for “Lady Marmalade” last and intimated that not everyone involved was “nice.” Christina fans felt Pink was shading their fave, especially since Pink had revealed in the past that the two didn’t really get along at the time. Of course, they’ve since buried the hatchet, but Pink is upset it even had to come up in the first place.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Pink writes, “I’m so saddened and disappointed by the narrative surrounding some of the press I’ve been doing around my album Trustfall.”

She goes on to say that while some of it is her fault due to her “uncanny ability to overshare,” her “real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you’re a woman….the only thing they ask you about over and over is a silly feud from your twenties.”

And for Pink, it’s also the perceived sexism that irks her.

As she notes, “For every one or two women I’ve had issue with – there are hundreds that I’ve complimented and supported and loved on. But we don’t talk about that. I wonder when the last time Bradley Cooper or Robert De Niro were asked in interview after interview about any argument they’d ever had. How about Christian Bale? We stick to the art with them, Don’t we? I’d like to have the same opportunity.”

She concludes her post by saying, “To Christina- you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards. And thank you all for listening.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.