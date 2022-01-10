Pink headlining 2022 BottleRock Festival

Andrew MacPherson

Pink is among the headliners for the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley festival, taking place May 27-29 in Napa, California.

This will be one of Pink’s first major public concerts since November 2019, when she performed at the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The last time Pink was actually on tour was in August of 2019, when she wrapped up her Beautiful Trauma trek. It became the second highest-grossing tour of all time by a female solo artist, behind only Madonna‘s 2008 Sticky & Sweet Tour.

The 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley fest’s bill also includes Alessia Cara, Vance Joy, metal legends Metallica, country star Luke Combs and alt-rockers Twenty One Pilots.

Tickets go on sale this Tuesday, January 11, at 10 a.m. PT, but if you use the code PINKBOTTLEROCK at the link on Pink’s Instagram bio, you can get access to them now through 11 a.m. ET tomorrow.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BottleRockNapaValley.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.