Pink Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Get the party started! Alecia Moore (aka: Pink) has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

It feels like yesterday but it was 23 years ago that she put out her first album and now…THIS honor for…your Pinkness!

Full story HERE

She has SO many great songs but some of these, especially on the bottom half of this list I completely forgot! Still great songs, I just haven’t heard them in forever!

Did YOUR favorite Pink song make the list?