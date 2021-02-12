Pink delights with hopeful single "Cover Me In Sunshine" featuring daughter Willow Sage

Courtesy of P!NK

Pink and her daughter Willow are teaming up to chase away the doldrums of quarantine with their adorable new song “Cover Me In Sunshine.”

Ahead of the song’s music video premiere, the “Try” singer spoke directly to her fans about what inspired her to whip up a song out of the blue.

“We all know this year has been different and challenging and, at times, terrifying, and tumultuous… hasty and all the things,” she said with a loud exhale.

The three-time Grammy Award winner revealed that she finds solace in music, adding, “I find comfort in song. I love singing with my daughter and my son — it’s a little different when he does it, though.” The trailer then cuts to four-year-old Jameson singing in a low guttural voice as his mom attempts to perform a duet with him.

“Cover Me In Sunshine,” Pink reveals, was recorded at home because “it made us feel happy and so we’re gonna put it out for no other reason than that we hope that the song makes you feel happy.”

The song, featuring Pink and nine-year-old Willow’s vocals harmonizing over an easygoing beat as acoustic guitars strum in the background.

It is very much a quarantine-inspired song as Pink reveals in the lyrics she’s looking forward to when quarantine is over and life returns to normal.

“I’ve been dreaming of friendly faces / I got so much time to kill / Just imagine people laughing / I know some day we will / And even if it’s far away / Give me through another day,” she sings in the hopeful lyrics before Willow joins her in the chorus, expressing how they both want to be told “everything will be all right.”

The song’s official music video was released Friday morning and features Pink and Willow spending a day on a farm, collecting chicken eggs, riding horses and more.

By Megan Stone

