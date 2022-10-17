Pink confirms she has a new song coming out next week

RCA Records

A few months after releasing her fiery protest anthem “Irrelevant,” Pink is coming back with a new song that aims to get fans dancing.

Pink began cryptically teasing the new track at the start of the month by having her kids, Willow and Jameson, sing snippets while doing activities like skateboarding and baking bread. After riling up her fans for weeks, the singer confirmed via social media that she indeed has a new song on the horizon.

She confirmed the song’s title is “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and hinted a music video is also on the way. The posts include a photo of Pink wearing a pink varsity jacket and old-fashioned pink roller skates with blue wheels.

“11/4 #NGNDA,” she wrote with the photo of her skating through a grocery store. She soundtracked the photo with what is believed to be the song’s funk-inspired intro.

The song is now available to preorder on Pink’s official webpage.

Pink may have spoiled some of the song’s lyrics the day prior. On Sunday, the singer shared a photo of her wearing a Whitney Houston windbreaker from the late singer’s Sanyo Heat Beat tour in Japan in 1990.

“I want my life to be a Whitney Houston song (I wanna dance!),” she captioned it.﻿

