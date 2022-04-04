Pink calls ‘Rolling Stone’ “irrelevant” after mag posts “greatest Grammy performances of all-time” list

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Safe to say Pink isn’t a fan of Rolling Stone. The “So What” singer tore into the magazine for posting what it judged are the 25 best performances in Grammy history.

Pink was not included in the list despite performing at the Grammys numerous times.

After the magazine posted the feature on Instagram Sunday, she responded in the comments with a forcefully worded roast.

“Bahahahaha you guys have been irrelevant since 1990,” the Grammy winner quipped at the start of the scathing, since-deleted takedown in the comments.

Pink’s post doesn’t take issue with any of the performances included on the list — Kendrick Lamar‘s 2016 performance of “The Blacker The Berry/Alright” tops it — but apparently the idea of rating the performances, period.

“This is the magazine that used to feature people like John Lennon and Muddy Waters. Hunter S Thompson wrote political pieces – they put Tina Turner on their cover. Then they sold out and all credibility went to s*** when ‘style over substance’ and ‘revenue over authenticity’ went into play,” she lambasted. “That’s when Snooki became acceptable coverage. Give me a f***ing break. Do your homework.”

Pink wasn’t done, writing, “You don’t have to like me or my music or anything about me – and believe me I could give a s*** – but this is the biggest sellout in f***ing history when it comes to a publication we all once trusted.”

Pink ended her post with “I’ve felt that way for decades – as so many of my favorite artists and my peers have. This isn’t just about their horrendous opinion of ‘rating Grammy performances’. It’s decades of wasting Trees and people’s time.”

Though the comment was deleted, Pink’s fans and others grabbed and posted screenshots online.

Rolling Stone has yet to respond to Pink’s opinion.

