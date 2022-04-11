Pink and Stevie Nicks to headline Ohana Festival in California

Courtesy Live Nation

Pink and Stevie Nicks will headline the sixth annual Ohana Festival, founded by Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder.

Vedder will also be one of the headliners at the event, which takes place from September 30 to October 2 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA. Most of the other artists performing are alternative rock stars like St. Vincent, Jack White, Grouplove and The Revivalists.

Pink is also scheduled to headline California’s BottleRock Napa Festival on May 29, while Stevie has a whole bunch of festival dates on her schedule: The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo, Colorado’s Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival, Asbury Park, NJ’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival and Connecticut’s Sound on Sound Festival.

A pre-sale starts Wednesday, April 13 at 10 a.m. PT for fans who sign up for early access at OhanaFest.com. Any tickets left over go on sale to the general public on April 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Options include Single Day or Weekend, and there are VIP options available as well. The website has all the information.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation.

