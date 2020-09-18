Pinder~Connecting Lonely Pets

Firn|BigStock

Yep…A new dating site for puppy love.

A new relationship Web site has hit the dating market,

but there’s a catch: All users must have four legs.

The site, called Pinder, is a play on the widely popular dating app Tinder,

but instead of swiping right or left on a potential human hookup,

all of the eligible singles are pets.

“We’re just taking the effective format of Tinder and applying it to the pet community,”

according to Pinder founder Kevin Botero.

The site is new, but a quick scan of users shows a pooch

named Max from Seattle dressed as a postman,

a Brooklyn-based terrier named Charlie rocking a

“Where’s Waldo” suit, a pig named Lucy who’s based in Austin

and loves to snack on cabbage and more.

While Pinder was created primarily for pet parents to hook up pals for their pooches,

finding a human mate is also part of the fun.

