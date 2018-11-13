Pictures Of Old Seattle…REALLY Old Seattle!

We’ve come a LONG way in 167 years! These pics prove it!

Some of very first pictures are Seattle have been found and they are awesome! I LOVE looking at old pictures of cities and towns, all over the place really but ESPECIALLY here in the Seattle area, it just kind of gives me a story to run through my brain when I’m actually in those areas and gives me a little perspective of how much our city has changed from when the Denny Party landed at Alki Point SO many years ago!

 

Check out the pics HERE.

 

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
