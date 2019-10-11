Pickle Ornaments, Harry Potter Christmas Vacations, Flying with Rescue Dogs & Icelandic Holiday Traditions [Podcast]

Did you know there is a Christmas tradition that involved pickles? Cliff found out about it when he was at the Germany pavilion at Walt Disney World and it's a pretty cool way to slow down your Christmas mornings (and to maybe bring you a little bit of holiday luck!)

If you are lucky enough to live in a city that has a really high pet adoption rate (like we are in Seattle) and you are traveling for the holidays, you might be the perfect candidate to grant one of our four legged friends Christmas wish! Heather talks about how easy it is to take a pet from a overcrowded shelter and bring it back to your home city where they have a way better chance of finding their furrever home.

If while you were reading Harry Potter (or watching the movies!) you ever thought that Hagrid had a pretty cool living situation going on in his groundskeeper cottage, then do we have the contest for you! For just over $1, you can enter to win a seven day Christmas vacation at an amazingly detailed reproduction of Hagrid's cottage plus all sorts of gifts and special encounters. Hurry and enter though, this contest disapears on Oct. 31!

Finally, if you are a book lover you are going to LOVE this amazing holiday tradition that Heather found. It's called Jolabokaflod ("The Christmas Book Flood") and involves books and chocolate!