Train performs at White River Amphitheatre on June 9, 2019. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)

PHOTOS: Train at White River Amphitheatre

June 9, 2019

What was the highlight of your weekend? We had a great time on Friday at White River Amphitheatre with three of our favorites: Train, Goo Goo Dolls, and Allen Stone! Might have been a little rainy, but we’ll take it with these three great acts. See photos from the show in our WARM gallery!

About David Conger

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.