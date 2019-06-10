Train performs at White River Amphitheatre on June 9, 2019. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
PHOTOS: Train at White River Amphitheatre
June 9, 2019
What was the highlight of your weekend? We had a great time on Friday at White River Amphitheatre with three of our favorites: Train, Goo Goo Dolls, and Allen Stone! Might have been a little rainy, but we’ll take it with these three great acts. See photos from the show in our WARM gallery!
Train performs at White River Amphitheatre on June 9, 2019. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
Goo Goo Dolls performs at White River Amphitheatre on June 9, 2019. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
Allen Stone performs at White River Amphitheatre on June 9, 2019. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
