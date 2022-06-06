Photos: The Mixtape Tour 2022 at Climate Pledge Arena

The Mixtape Tour 2022 with New Kids on the Block, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Climate Pledge Arena on June 4, 2022. (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)

A one-of-a-kind night as the Mixtape Tour made a weekend stop at Climate Pledge Arena. New Kids on the Block, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue had us singing and dancing the entire night. See photos from the whole night in the WARM 106.9 Photo Gallery!