David Conger

[Photos] The Beach Boys at the Washington State Fair

The Beach Boys at the Washington State Fair
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 6, 2021. (Photo by Alex Crick / crickontour.com)

Great to be back at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, especially with a huge summer concert series all September long! We caught up with The Beach Boys on Labor Day, and snapped a few photos from the show for you to enjoy.