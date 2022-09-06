Photos: The Beach Boys at the Washington State Fair

Share:
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
Sixty years of the Sounds of Summer brought The Beach Boys to the Washington State Fair. Good Vibrations, Surfin’ USA, I Get Around, and so many more hits, we almost lost our voice! Check out the guys on-stage in our WARM 106.9 photo gallery.
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Beach Boys perform at the Washington State Fair on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)