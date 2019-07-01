Santana performs at White River Amphitheatre on June 30, 2019. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)

Photos: Santana at White River

June 30, 2019

Every time we see Carlos Santana perform, we want to pick back up our guitar! He makes it seem to effortless to play in a way we never could! See more from this weekend’s visit by Santana and the Doobie Brothers in our WARM photo gallery.

