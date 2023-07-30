Music News By David Conger | July 30, 2023 Photos: Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles at Chateau Ste Michelle Share: Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)There was no rain in sight yesterday until Rain hit the Chateau Ste Michelle stage for a night of Beatles tribute! Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang) Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang) Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang) Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang) Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang) Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang) Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang) Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang) Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang) Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang) Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)