Queen performs at the Tacoma Dome on July 12, 2019. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

PHOTOS: Queen with Adam Lambert at the Tacoma Dome

July 14, 2019

Queen with Adam Lambert made a return visit to the Pacific Northwest with a huge sold-out performance at the Tacoma Dome. Don’t miss photos of Brian May and Roger Taylor performing to all of us adoring fans in our WARM 106.9 Photo Gallery!

