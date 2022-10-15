Music News

By David Conger |

Photos: Pet Shop Boys and New Order at Climate Pledge Arena

Pet Shop Boys at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)

Lots of feelings last night with those great synth vibes as we had a great night with New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at Climate Pledge Arena. See photos from the show in our WARM 106.9 gallery.