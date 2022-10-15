Photos: Pet Shop Boys and New Order at Climate Pledge Arena

Share:
Pet Shop Boys at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Lots of feelings last night with those great synth vibes as we had a great night with New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at Climate Pledge Arena. See photos from the show in our WARM 106.9 gallery.
New Order at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
New Order at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
New Order at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
New Order at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
New Order at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
New Order at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
New Order at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
New Order at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Paul Oakenfold at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Paul Oakenfold at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Paul Oakenfold at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Paul Oakenfold at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Pet Shop Boys at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Pet Shop Boys at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Pet Shop Boys at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Pet Shop Boys at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Pet Shop Boys at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Pet Shop Boys at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Pet Shop Boys at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Pet Shop Boys at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Pet Shop Boys at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14, 2022 (Photot by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)