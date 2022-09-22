Photos: Maxwell at the Washington State Fair

Share:
Maxwell performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Great nights at the Washington State Fair continue, though we are getting close to end! Last night Maxwell brought neo soul to the Puyallup stage with Joe opening. See more from the show in the WARM 106.9 photo gallery!
Maxwell performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Maxwell performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Maxwell performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Maxwell performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Maxwell performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Maxwell performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Maxwell performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Maxwell performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Maxwell performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Maxwell performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Joe performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Joe performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Joe performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Joe performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Joe performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Joe performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)
Joe performs at the Washington State Fair on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)