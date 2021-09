[Photos] Macklemore at the Washington State Fair

Macklemore performs at the Washington State Fair on September 24, 2021. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

Favorite, after favorite, after favorite from Macklemore last night at the Washington State Fair as we “did the Puyallup” (yes, Macklemore, we agree to most of us, that is how we’ll always thing of The Fair). See highlights from the show in our WARM 106.9 photo gallery!