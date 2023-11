Photos: KISS at Climate Pledge Arena

KISS performs at Climate Pledge Arena on November 6, 2023. (Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)

For the last time (or so they say 😁), KISS played Seattle as their farewell tour made its final visit to the emerald city. After 50 years, KISS is still putting on a stellar show. We are happy to have gotten to see the once more in the PNW…though we’d also be fine with one more farewell encore visit!