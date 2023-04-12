Photos John Mayer returns to Climate Pledge Arena

Share:
John Mayer performs at Climate Pledge Arena on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Christine Mitchell)
🎶🎸🎵 with John Mayer solo at Climate Pledge Arena! We love nights like this with a unique performance from an artist we love to see each time they come through Seattle. See more of John solo with Alec Benjamin opening in our WARM 106.9 photo gallery!
Alec Benjamin performs at Climate Pledge Arena on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Christine Mitchell)
