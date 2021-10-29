[Photos] James Taylor at the Tacoma Dome

Share:
James Taylor performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
Big night at the Tacoma Dome last night with James Taylor performing an amazing show for us. Of course we’re still humming You’ve Got a Friend, How Sweet It Is, Your Smiling Face, and so so many others. Jackson Browne opened. See photos from the show in our photo gallery!
James Taylor performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
James Taylor performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
James Taylor performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
James Taylor performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
James Taylor performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
James Taylor performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
James Taylor performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
James Taylor performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
James Taylor performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
James Taylor performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
James Taylor performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
James Taylor performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
Jackson Browne performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
Jackson Browne performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
Jackson Browne performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
Jackson Browne performs at the Tacoma Dome on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)