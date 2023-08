Vanilla Ice performs at Emerald Queen Casino for I Love The 90s on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com)

It’s still playing in our head. Dun dun dun da-da-dun dun. Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Blackstreet, Montell Jordan, and Color Me Badd gave us a solid show over the weekend at Emerald Queen Casino!