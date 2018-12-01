Home Team Harvest 2018 collection event with King 5 and WARM 106.9 at Northgate Mall on December 1, 2018. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

PHOTOS: Home Team Harvest 2018 at Northgate Mall

Thank you to everyone that came out to donate for Northwest Harvest today at the Home Team Harvest 2018 collection events. Take a look in our photo gallery of Shellie Hart, the King 5 team, and all the wonderful people that came out to donate at the Northgate Mall location!

About David Conger

