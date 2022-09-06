Photos: Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre

Dave Matthews Band performs at The Gorge Amphitheatre on September 3, 2022. (Photo by Xander Deccio / Deccio Creative)

The Labor Day weekend tradition continued at The Gorge Amphitheatre over the weekend with our pilgrimage to central Washington for music Dave Matthew Band, Valerie June, and The War and Treaty. See some photos from the show in the WARM 106.9 DMB 2022 photo gallery.