Photos: Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre

Dave Matthews Band performs at The Gorge Amphitheatre on September 1, 2023. (Photo by Xander Deccio / decciocreative.com)

For some of us, the trip to The Gorge for Dave Matthews Band each Labor Day has been a staple on our calendar year-after-year. And that tradition has continued this year with a relaxing three days in central Washington to hear our favorite songs performed live.